Woman hit, killed by vehicle in North Las Vegas

A vehicle hit and killed a woman this morning in North Las Vegas, according to police.

The crash occurred on the southbound lanes of Martin Luther King Boulevard at Gowan Road, North Las Vegas Police said via Twitter about 9:45 a.m.

The 34-year-old victim died at the hospital, police said. The road was closed for several hours, and investigators were expected to remain at the scene into the afternoon.

Further details were not immediately available.