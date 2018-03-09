Woman survives shooting in north valley

A woman is expected to survive after she was shot late this morning in the north valley, according to Metro Police.

A 911 caller reported shortly before noon hearing a gunshot and a scream and seeing a woman pinned to the ground by an unknown person in the 5300 block of Cheyenne Avenue, Officer Laura Meltzer said.

As officers rushed to the scene, they were redirected to a nearby shopping center near Cheyenne and Rancho Drive, where they located the victim, Meltzer said. She was hospitalized with injuries that did not appear life threatening, Meltzer said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, Meltzer said.