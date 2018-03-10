Student pistol-whipped in carjacking attempt near UNLV

A UNLV student this afternoon was hospitalized after a failed carjacking attempted at an off-campus parking lot, according to university police

The suspect pistol-whipped the student about noon in the lot on Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue, Metro Police Lt. Patricia Cervantes said. The suspect also fired a gun but didn’t strike the student.

The student returned to the wellness center on campus for medical attention before being hospitalized.

UNLV police said it’s assisting Metro with the investigation and that “there was never any threat to the UNLV campus.”

Earlier today, an armed suspect carjacked a United States Postal Service driver near campus at Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. The incidents do not appear to be related, Cervantes said.