Truck crashes into central Las Vegas yard; driver critically injured

A motorist was critically injured late Friday when a pickup truck lost control and smashed into a brick wall and made its way into a front yard of a central valley neighborhood, according to Metro Police.

The single-vehicle crash was reported shortly before midnight on West O’Bannon Drive and Westwind Road, near Lindell Road, police said.

The driver was in a 1994 Chevrolet S-10 heading east when it lost control going over a dip in the road, police said. The truck crashed into the brick wall of a residence, and drove through a front yard before crashing into another brick wall at the adjoining property.

The driver, who hadn’t been identified this morning, was rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Further details were not immediately available.