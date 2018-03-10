Why stop at taking the gun?

It is absurd that a movement is being pushed to raise the age at which a person would be allowed to buy a long gun. Teenagers are recruited to join the military and almost immediately are handed a rifle. Yet in civilian life, these same people cannot own such a weapon?

Still, I would support such a ban if it were accompanied by a similar ban barring these folks from voting. By what logic can persons under 21 not be trusted with a rifle but are responsible enough to participate in decisions that shape our country’s future?