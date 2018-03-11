Americans won’t stand for attacks on public lands

The attacks on our public lands are constant. But indigenous people are speaking louder than ever, and elected leaders are starting to listen.

Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., recently introduced promising legislation that affects us in Nevada. The Antiquities Act of 2018 would protect National Monuments — including Gold Butte National Monument — from the devastating changes that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and President Donald Trump have tried to make. It would remind the administration that the Antiquities Act of 1906 gives only Congress, not the president, the power to change national monuments once they are established. If passed, the bill would stop Zinke and Trump from doing to Gold Butte what they did to Utah’s Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante, which just saw 2 million acres removed from protection.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has signed on as a co-sponsor of the bill, continuing her leadership as a champion for public lands and indigenous voices. The Antiquities Act of 2018 is also supported by the Bears Ears Coalition Tribes (Hopi, Navajo, Ute, Ute Mountain Ute and Zuni). Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., has remained silent and did not sign onto the bill.

Last week, Trump released a budget proposal that would rearrange the programs and agencies (like the Bureau of Land Management) that help manage national monuments and protect public lands. This includes the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act, a bipartisan bill passed in 1998 to help fund conservation projects, many in indigenous ancestral lands across Nevada. Under Trump’s budget, and by Heller’s own words, the SNPLMA would be “gutted.”

And so the attacks continue.

Our people are the original stewards of these lands. For millennia, our ancestors made these lands our home. The proof is still there in the artifacts, petroglyphs and cultural sites that remain. The few that remain and must be protected. These attempts to remove protections from our ancestral lands must be stopped.

Any elected official who claims to value indigenous people must listen and respect what we are asking for: for these special places to be preserved. Adequate protection, federally recognized, properly funded.

During a review of the monuments, an overwhelming majority of people who submitted public comment asked for them to remain the way they are. I delivered more than 90,000 local signatures to Congressional offices, asking Zinke and our Congressional delegates to hear the support of Nevadans for national monuments.

That support remains strong. A recent poll, Conservation in the West, found that 70 percent of Nevadans favor protecting monuments like Gold Butte and oppose any changes to these lands. More than 66 percent of Westerners don’t want Utah’s national monuments altered, either.

Heller did the right thing by speaking out against the proposed cuts to public lands programs. We only wish he would do the same for Gold Butte and defend our ancestral lands from the Trump administration’s attempt to shrink national monuments.

The time for elected officials to hear and heed Native Americans is now. Our words are important. Our voices are powerful. We will stand strong against these attacks on our values and our lands.

Fawn Douglas is a Paiute artist and Native American activist who lives in Las Vegas.