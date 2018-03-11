This cycle, the big issue is guns

Sunday, March 11, 2018 | 3 a.m.
You have published a list of Congress members who have accepted money from the National Rifle Association. What is needed now is a campaign to remind voters not to support anyone on that list, regardless of political party.
It seems odd to call for a single voting issue, but this gun thing has gotten so out of hand. The number of killings are so large, even without taking into account mass killings, that we should just plain do it.