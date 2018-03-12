Arrest made in case of body found in Las Vegas drainage ditch

Officers arrested a man Friday in connection with the death of a man found in a drainage ditch on Jan. 1, according to Metro Police.

Damon Echols, 23, is being held without bail at Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder. The arrest comes more than three months after police found a deceased man, later identified as Arthur Crumb, under a blanket in a drainage tunnel west of Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way.

Crumb’s death didn’t initially appear suspicious according to police, but a day later the autopsy revealed several broken bones, a head injury, and internal bleeding.

During the course of this investigation, detectives identified Echols as the suspect in this case and officers arrested him without incident on Monday.