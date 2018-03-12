Final bond issued for Project Neon interstate improvements

CARSON CITY — The state Transportation Board has approved the sale of a $140 million bond to finance the final work on Project Neon to widen Interstate 15 in Las Vegas from Sahara Avenue to the Spaghetti Bowl.

Robert Nellis, assistant director on the state Department of Transportation, said the bond issue is $40 million under the estimate. It will be paid off in 2038 at an anticipated interest rate of 3.75 percent, he said.

Department Director Rudy Malfabon said the savings could be used to advance other highway projects in Las Vegas and Reno.

The board also approved a $2.3 million contract for CA Group Inc. for designs of improvements on Nellis Boulevard, between Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.