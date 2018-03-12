Fleury wins No. 400 as Golden Knights top Flyers, 3-2

Marc-Andre Fleury became only the 13th goalie in NHL history to record 400 wins, making 38 saves in the Golden Knights’ 3-2 victory over the Flyers Monday night in Philadelphia.

Fleury, who did it in only 728 career games, became the second-fastest goalie to reach the milestone in league history. He is only one win behind Chris Osgood for 12th all-time, and only eight wins away from passing Glenn Hall to vault into the top-10.

Ryan Carpenter broke a 2-2 tie with only 2:40 to play, lifting the puck into the top corner of the net after getting a pass from Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who was playing his former team.

The Golden Knights struck first with a power play goal by Erik Haula in the first period. David Perron fed the puck to Haula behind the Flyers net, and Haula’s centering attempt bounced off the goaltender’s stick and into his own net.

In an attempt to intercept the pass, Petr Mrazek accidentally tipped the puck backwards for the first goal of the game.

It was Haula’s 25th goal of the game and his team-high ninth on the power play.

The Flyers tied the game 1-1 after two periods with captain Claude Giroux’s 25th goal of the season.

Vegas would regain the lead with another power play goal early in the third period. Tomas Hyka fired the puck at the net, and the rebound bounced right onto the stick of William Karlsson. Karlsson put it into the empty net for his 36th goal of the season.

A little over a minute later, Wayne Simmons again tied the game for Philadelphia with a power play goal over the right shoulder of Fleury.

Carpenter’s late third period-goal put the Golden Knights up for good, as they held the Flyers off in the final two minutes.

Vegas finished off the five-game road trip with a spectacular 4-1-0 record and will now head home for a four-game homestand, which starts Wednesday night against the New Jersey Devils.

