Las Vegas dispensaries are no stranger to pot products named for notables From Chong’s Choice to Khalifa Kush, pick your celebrity weed

Talk show host Chelsea Handler announced last month that she was creating her own variety of marijuana for sale at dispensaries in her home state of California, saying pot is the only thing “that’s kept me sane” since Donald Trump was elected president.

Las Vegas dispensaries are no stranger to products named for notables. Celebrity-themed weed has slowly expanded since medical dispensaries first opened here in 2015.

Here’s a list:

Willie’s Reserve: Arguably the most outspoken pot advocate in country music, Willie Nelson markets cans, bags, pre-rolls and 1-gram boxes of lime- and grapefruit-flavored NYC Diesel strain of marijuana. He also sells marijuana-infused edibles like chocolates and hard candy. Willie’s Reserve hit the valley in February 2017 with a smoked-out party featuring Nelson and 200 local industry members at the Exile on Main Street vintage clothing store in downtown Las Vegas.

Chong’s Choice: Named after one half of the longtime comedy duo Cheech and Chong, Chong’s Choice features marijuana pre-rolls, flower, oil cartridges and THC strips that are placed on the tongue like a breath mint. Tommy Chong introduced the product at Shango Marijuana Dispensary in May. The line is also sold at Essence Cannabis Dispensary.

Cheech’s Private Stash: Marketed by Redwood Cultivation, the same company that distributes Willie’s Reserve, Cheech’s Private Stash includes the high-THC, sweet and minty indica Do Si Dos strain, as well as the hybrid Cookie Glue strain, which combines the Girl Scout Cookies and Gorilla Glue #4 strains. Launched in the valley in December, flower from Cheech’s Private Stash can be found at Essence and Inyo Premium Cannabis dispensary, among others.

Khalifa Kush: Once a rare commodity on the marijuana scene, the sour lemon- and pine-flavored strain named after Pittsburgh-based rapper and regular Las Vegas nightclub performer Wiz Khalifa is cultivated and sold at Reef Dispensaries near the Strip and in North Las Vegas.

Segerblom Haze: Launched in early 2016 in honor of Nevada’s most influential pro-pot lawmaker, state Sen. Tick Segerblom, the sativa strain features primarily the sweet-and-spicy-flavored Super Silver Haze crossed with small amounts of other strains. Manufacturers of Segerblom Haze say it promotes an energetic and uplifting high, helps stimulate appetite and eases anxiety and stress.