Man arrested after shooting in strip club parking lot

A man shot a woman he says was trying to break into his car in a strip club parking lot Monday morning, according to Metro Police.

The man confronted the woman about 6:30 a.m. outside Cheetah’s gentlemen’s club, 2112 Western Avenue, near Interstate 15 and Sahara Avenue, police said.

The man said he asked the woman to get away from the car and fired a warning shot when she refused, according to police. The bullet ricocheted off the ground and hit the woman in the leg, police said.

She was taken to University Medical Center with a nonlife-threatening injury, police said.

The man was arrested on a count of battery with a deadly weapon and taken to Clark County Detention Center, police said.