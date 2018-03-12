NV Energy seeks rate reduction as result of tax savings

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Public Utilities Commission has set a special meeting for March 22 to approve the applications from NV Energy to lower rates by $83.7 million.

Subsidiaries Nevada Power in Las Vegas and Sierra Pacific Power Co. in Reno said they want to pass along savings the company is reaping under the Trump administration’s tax bill.

The application said the average monthly savings for a single family residence would be $4.08, or 2.8 percent.

The savings will be for electric customers in Southern Nevada and for power and natural gas users of Sierra Pacific Power Co. in Northern Nevada. Sierra Pacific provides natural gas in the Reno area.

The reduced rates would be effective April 1.