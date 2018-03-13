Man shot in neck in northeast Las Vegas; condition unknown

Metro Police are investigating a northeast valley shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to his neck this afternoon.

The victim was rushed to University Medical Center, and information on his medical condition was not immediately available, police said.

Officers and medics responded about 2 p.m. to the 3800 block of Via Lucia Drive, near Alexander and Pecos Roads, police said.

Further details, including a description of a possible suspect, were not provided.