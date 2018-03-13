Suspect arrested in Las Vegas in 2004 fatal shooting in Arizona

Tuesday, March 13, 2018 | 3:48 p.m.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in Nevada in the 2004 shooting death of a woman in western Arizona.
Lake Havasu City police say 38-year-old William Timothy Nunno was arrested on a felony warrant last Friday in Las Vegas.
Nunno is jailed on a $250,000 bond at the Clark County Detention Center pending extradition to Arizona's Mohave County.
He's being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault.
It was unclear Tuesday if Nunno has a lawyer yet.
Police say 30-year-old Cindy Trumbull was found fatally shot at her Lake Havasu City home in August 2004.
The department established a cold case squad two years ago to investigate unsolved homicides.
The Trumbull case was presented to a grand jury last week and Nunno was indicted.