Las Vegas students join walkouts to protest gun violence

Thousands of students in the Las Vegas area walked out of class today to protest gun violence after last month’s deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

At Clark High School, more than 400 students filled the football field as the names of the 17 victims of the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Fla., were read aloud. Students observed a minute of silence after each victim’s name was called out.

The walkouts coincided with others happening today across the state and nation.

“This hits home for us, and we want our voices to be heard,” said Gabrielle Debelen, a Clark senior who helped organize the walkout. “We have a lot of students who want to do something about it.”

Debelen, 17, along with a small group of fellow seniors, spent the last week dropping in on classes at Clark to let students know about the walkout and encourage them to join.

Debelen and Clark Principal Jill Pendleton said the walkout was not politically motivated but rather an opportunity for students to advocate for school safety. “It’s about students finding their voice and remembering the lives lost in Florida,” Pendleton said.

The Clark County School District initially said students who participated could be subject to truancy penalties, but on Monday said it would let school principals authorize the walkouts.

“As long as the administrators pre-approve the events and students remain safe and on campus, this is an appropriate way for students to express themselves,” School District spokesman Melinda Malone said in a statement.