Las Vegas Sun

March 14, 2018

Currently: 70° — Complete forecast

Las Vegas students join walkouts to protest gun violence

Image

Steve Marcus

Coral Burrell, center, and other students observe a moment of silence at Green Valley High School during a 17-minute walkout in Henderson Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Similar walkouts were held across the country to honor the victims of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

By (contact)

Las Vegas Students Walk Out

A line of students face the Clark High School student body holding up signs with the names of the victims from the Feb. 14 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting during a 17-minute walkout, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Clark High School students honored the Parkland, FL Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims with seventeen minutes of silence, one minute for each of the victims. Launch slideshow »

Related Story

Thousands of students in the Las Vegas area walked out of class today to protest gun violence after last month’s deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

At Clark High School, more than 400 students filled the football field as the names of the 17 victims of the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Fla., were read aloud. Students observed a minute of silence after each victim’s name was called out.

The walkouts coincided with others happening today across the state and nation.

“This hits home for us, and we want our voices to be heard,” said Gabrielle Debelen, a Clark senior who helped organize the walkout. “We have a lot of students who want to do something about it.”

Debelen, 17, along with a small group of fellow seniors, spent the last week dropping in on classes at Clark to let students know about the walkout and encourage them to join.

Debelen and Clark Principal Jill Pendleton said the walkout was not politically motivated but rather an opportunity for students to advocate for school safety. “It’s about students finding their voice and remembering the lives lost in Florida,” Pendleton said.

The Clark County School District initially said students who participated could be subject to truancy penalties, but on Monday said it would let school principals authorize the walkouts.

“As long as the administrators pre-approve the events and students remain safe and on campus, this is an appropriate way for students to express themselves,” School District spokesman Melinda Malone said in a statement.