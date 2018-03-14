Live Blog: Golden Knights back home to host Devils

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

After a successful five-game road trip where the Golden Knights went 4-1, they are back at home tonight to host the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas finished up the trip with three straight wins in Detroit, Buffalo and Philadelphia to stretch its lead in the Pacific Division to 12 points.

“I feel like we had a good road trip and got a lot of confidence from it,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “I feel like we are going to bring that back home tonight. We had a good day off yesterday to relax and recharge, and the energy was high today at the rink, and that’s always good to have the morning of the game.”

Multiple key players are still missing from the lineup for the Golden Knights, but they appear close to returning. James Neal, who has missed seven games with an upper body injury, was back at practice this morning wearing a red jersey to designate no contact.

Coach Gerard Gallant said Neal and Reilly Smith, who has missed three games with an upper body injury, won’t be in tonight’s lineup, but he expects them to return soon.

Backup goaltender Malcolm Subban participated in the last part of practice and faced shots as he recovers from a hand injury that has kept him on the injured reserve since Feb. 10.

But even shorthanded, the Golden Knights have continued to win. As each game passes, they are closing in on a playoff berth.

“I wouldn’t say we talk about it, but everyone knows where we’re at and knows where other teams are at,” Theodore said. “We know where we are, and we’re just going to focus on tonight. In the final stretch of the season, you have to sharpen up a little bit to try and gear up and get ready for the last little bit of the season.”

Vegas beat the Devils 3-2 in New Jersey just 10 days ago. Marc-Andre Fleury will get the start in net as the Golden Knights try to complete the season sweep.

“It was a good game in New Jersey where both teams played real well, and I think it’s going to be the same thing tonight,” Gallant said. “It’s going to be two teams playing real good, fast hockey.”

Prediction: Golden Knights 3, Devils 2

Season record for predictions: 34-21

Puck drops: 7 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-175, Total 5.5 minus-120 to the over

Golden Knights (45-19-5) (24-7-2 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (36)

Assist leader: David Perron (46)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (25-9-3, 2.15 goals against average)

New Jersey Devils (35-26-8) (17-12-5 away)

Coach: John Hynes

Goal leader: Taylor Hall (30)

Assist leader: Taylor Hall (44)

Expected goalie: Keith Kinkaid (17-9-2, 2.95 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Carpenter, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, Tomas Hyka, William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Ryan Reaves, Tomas Tatar and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brad Hunt, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Maxime Lagace