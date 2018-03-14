Man accused of falsifying signatures on petition

A Las Vegas man who allegedly falsified signatures on a petition to get the Green Party on the ballot during the last presidential election has been charged with 13 felonies, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office announced today.

Patrick Duffy, 48, was indicted today by a Clark County grand jury on five counts each of misconduct in signing, filing or altering a petition, and obtaining and using personal identifying information of another, and three counts of perjury, officials said.

According to the indictment, Duffy from May 26 to May 28, 2016, used identifying information from five people to unlawfully sign the Nevada Green Party access ballot petition in Clark County.

The party and its presidential candidate, Jill Stein, did not make it on the ballot.

Duffy was summoned to appear in Clark County District Court on March 28, officials said.

“The election process is the backbone of our democratic system,” state Attorney General Adam Laxalt said in a news release. “My office will continue to partner with the Secretary of State’s Office in order to protect the integrity of this process.”

In the release, Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said, “Ensuring the integrity of the petition process is a very important responsibility of this office.”