Metro Honor Guard raffles off guns featuring the ‘Vegas Strong’ phrase

Metro Police Honor Guard

Among the grand prizes raffled off by Metro Police’s Honor Guard over the weekend were two custom long guns engraved with the “Vegas Strong” theme, conceived five months ago when a lone gunman used similar weapons to open fire at Strip concert attendees on Oct. 1.

“The Scoot and Shoot Poker Run” — a firearms-related fundraiser geared toward gun enthusiasts on its fifth installment Saturday — regularly includes weapons on its prize lists, Metro spokesman Officer Jay Rivera said. The event, which was commissioned independently from the police agency, involves participants playing poker by shooting playing cards set up as targets.

This year was no different. Organizers raffled three Glock handguns, a custom Sig Sauer P226 gun, and two rifles, one of which was stamped on its receiver with the Nevada map enclosing “Vegas Strong” text. The other long gun has Vegas Strong text, diamonds, hearts, clubs and spades, and the Strip skyline engraved on its barrel.

The Sig Sauer gun had a smaller Vegas Strong logo. Other prizes included a staycation, wine certificates, baseball tickets, signed UFC merchandise, jewelry and custom Vegas pens, according to organizers.

The sponsors included Glock, Sig Sauer and a pair of gun ranges. The initial event occurred at a Harley-Davidson store, while the raffle occurred at the after-party held at the Orleans parking lot.

Tickets for the grand prizes cost $20 each or six for $100. Tickets to win the smaller prizes cost $5.

Since the event includes a shooting contest, it’s not unreasonable to raffle firearms, Officer Rivera said, noting that since the event, like other Honor Guard fundraisers, was planned independently, he didn’t know what went into the planning and prize selection.