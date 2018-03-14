School safety discussed at law enforcement summit

CARSON CITY — A state education official said schools “are some of the safest places in the community” but schools and law enforcement need to work closer together.

Christina McGill, director of the Office for a Safe and Respectful Learning Environment at the Nevada Department of Education, made her comments at a law enforcement summit today attended by about 100 people in Las Vegas and Carson City.

State Attorney General Adam Laxalt called the meeting.

Most law enforcement officials said they have a good relationship with school officials.

There was also a discussion about training and security measures to make schools safer and school response plans in the event of a shooting.