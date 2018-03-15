Judge deals blow to recall petitions targeting 2 state senators

Thousands of signatures on petitions to recall two state senators could be removed after a judge ruled that a state law allowing people to pull their support is constitutional.

The judge today decided the recall petitions can go to the secretary of state and Clark County registrar for review.

Attorney Bradley Schrager argued in favor of the removals and said the decision means it will be virtually impossible for the petitions to have enough signatures to trigger a recall election.

Sens. Joyce Woodhouse and Nicole Cannizzaro, both Democrats, could face recall elections costing taxpayers more than $50,000 apiece.

Schrager said some people wanted their signatures removed for reasons including feeling misled or not fully informed about the purpose of the recalls.

“We are looking forward to the next steps, and we feel confident that no recall elections will be held in Districts 5 and 6,” Schrager said. Woodhouse represents District 5 and Cannizzaro represents District 6, both in Clark County.

A hearing has been set for April 4, when the registrar and secretary of state will report findings regarding the signatures in question and the petitions, Schrager said.

Schrager said it would be difficult mathematically to see a path forward for the recalls if the officials determine all or most of the signature removal petitions are valid.

An attorney for the recall supporters did not immediately provide comment Thursday.

State Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford and the Democratic Caucus said in a statement that the recalls are an attempt to erase the results of the 2016 election in which Cannizzaro and Woodhouse narrowly won their races.

“This ruling makes it clear the Republicans did not collect enough signatures on either recall petition to call for special elections in District 5 or District 6,” the statement said. “Once the full review has been conducted, we have great confidence that these recalls will fail.”