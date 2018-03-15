Man burned after fire spreads from motorcycle to houses

An elderly man was taken to a hospital with a minor burn and smoke inhalation after a motorcycle caught fire and spread to two houses, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

The man, who was not identified, suffered a small burn on his hand and was taken to University Medical Center, officials said.

The fire was reported about noon today in the 6200 block of Rassler Avenue, near U.S. 95 and Jones Boulevard.

The blaze spread from the motorcycle to a single-story house and then to the attic of a house next door, officials said. The victim was pulled from the first house, officials said.