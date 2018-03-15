Rebels reclaim 3-point streak after Kentucky comes up empty

UNLV can once again lay claim to the nation's longest 3-point streak.

Previous record holder Kentucky saw its run snapped on Thursday, as the Wildcats shot 0-of-6 from beyond the arc in a 78-73 win over Davidson in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. Kentucky had made at least one 3-pointer in 1,047 consecutive games.

UNLV is now the current leader with an active 3-point streak of 1,039 games. The Runnin' Rebels have hit a 3-pointer in every game played since the shot was instituted by the NCAA in 1986.

UNLV had been the streak leader until two seasons ago, when Kentucky overtook the Rebels with the help of extra conference tournament games and NCAA tournament games.

UNLV had only one close call this season, a home game against New Mexico on Jan. 17 that saw the Rebels play 34 minutes without a 3-pointer. Senior guard Jordan Johnson hit one with 5:37 remaining to extend the streak, though New Mexico ended up winning the game, 85-81.

Vanderbilt now owns the second-longest streak at 1,031 games, followed by Duke at 1,018 and Arkansas at 976.

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.