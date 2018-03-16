2 arrested in fatal shooting inside SUV caught on video

Related news Video shows shooting that killed man in SUV at apartments

Two men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man whose death was captured on video at an east valley apartment last month, according to Metro Police booking logs.

Matthew Johnson, 21, and Brandon Webb, 20, on Thursday were arrested on murder and robbery counts, jail logs show.

They’re accused in the Feb. 19 slaying of Yaphette Johnson, a 24-year-old who was shot as he sat in an older model Ford Expedition in 4600 block of Vegas Valley Drive, near Boulder Highway, police said.

Officers discovered his body about 9:45 a.m. that day, about three hours after the shooting, police said.

Surveillance images captured the victim showing up at the complex about 10 minutes before a gunman is seen approaching the vehicle and opening fire, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear who police allege pulled the trigger.

Further details on the arrests were not immediately available.

Matthew Johnson and Webb are being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.