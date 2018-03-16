Best Bets: Kenny Chesney, Ricky Martin, Jack Hanna and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Denise Truscello/WireImage

The superstars are coming to Las Vegas to help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Throw on something green and get out to see one of these incredible shows.

KENNY CHESNEY The country music favorite added these two Hard Rock Hotel shows to his Trip Around the Sun Tour and the Friday and Saturday night concerts at the Joint will be a couple of the rare non-stadium dates. It’s a chance to get up close and personal with Chesney and all his hits. March 16-17, info at hardrockhotel.com.

BON JOVI Settling in between Friday and Sunday Vegas Golden Knights games at T-Mobile Arena is the continuing saga of the This House is Not For Sale Tour, which has seen newly announced Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Bon Jovi travel the world. The Jersey-born rockers have two new songs—“When We Were Us” and “Walls”—in their repertoire from the re-release of “This House” album but will surely crank out the hits, too. March 17, info at t-mobilearena.com.

JACK HANNA’S INTO THE WILD LIVE Iconic wildlife TV personality Jack Hanna brings his amazing animals—which could include baby leopards and tigers, a two-toed sloth and a penguin—to The Smith Center, of all places, for a family-friendly adventure Saturday at 7 p.m. March 17, info at thesmithcenter.com.

RICKY MARTIN: ALL IN The Grammy winner and international star returns to his Strip residency at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo this week through next weekend. Since his last trip to Vegas, Martin has co-starred in the acclaimed FX miniseries “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” proving there’s no limit to his talents. March 17-18, info at montecarlo.com.

FLANS The popular Latin girls group from the 1980s and 1990s reunited more than 15 years ago and has recently embarked on the Asi Somos Tour, which hits the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Sunday. March 18, info at houseofblues.com.