Bullet control is the answer

The National Rifle Association almost has it right when it says guns don’t kill people. Actually, it’s the bullets that do. So, we should limit the types of bullets available to the public. The type of bullet for the AR-15 should be carefully controlled and not readily available to the public. The AR-15 shoots bullets designed for war. They fragment and tumble upon impact, causing massive bodily injury.

Many military-style weapons are in circulation, and it would not be practical or legal to confiscate them. But eventually, the owners will run out of bullets. Owners of such guns should be given several options:

• They would only be allowed to use the weapon at a licensed gun range, which would store the weapon and sell a limited number of bullets for use at the range.

• The government can buy the gun, perhaps for police use.

• The gun owner can keep the gun locked up in his or her house. Anyone carrying an AR-15 type weapon in public would be deemed dangerous and the police would not need to wait to see if the weapon was to be used.