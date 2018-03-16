Former Carson City casino could become retail, housing space

CARSON CITY — The owners of a former hotel and casino in downtown Carson City say potential buyers could convert the property into retail and housing space.

The Nevada Appeal reports the owners of the Ormsby House on Thursday withdrew their request for a building permit extension, allowing their permit to expire.

Kim Fiegehen, who represents owners Don Lehr and Al Fiegehen, told city supervisors that they have completed all planned work. She says the future buyers may change the property's use, which would require different permits.

The property's building permit was issued in 2012 and was extended several times.

Ted Stoever, the broker on the property, says the space will likely not reopen as a casino. He says three separate offers to buy the property have fallen through, but there's still interest.