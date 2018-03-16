Live Blog: Neal returns for Golden Knights’ matchup with Wild

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Golden Knights forward James Neal will be back in the lineup tonight for the first time since Feb. 26.

Neal missed the last eight games after suffering an upper-body injury in Vegas’ 3-2 overtime loss in Los Angeles. He returns tonight, but not on the same line he has played most of the season with.

Instead Neal will play alongside Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson on the Golden Knights’ top line as they look for their first win of the season against the Minnesota Wild.

“It’s a different look and we’ll see how it plays out,” Neal said. “I just play my game. The guys play fast and get the puck to each other so I’m looking forward to it.”

With Reilly Smith still out, but close to returning, Marchessault and Karlsson have played with multiple players as coach Gerard Gallant tries to find a winning combination.

“Neal is going to fit well,” Marchessault said. “He’s a big body, a good shooter and he’s offensive minded like both of us.”

Neal is third on the team with 24 goals, and sixth in points with 40.

“James is a big, strong body,” Gallant said. “He’s coming off an injury so he feels real fresh, so I think he’s going to help that line.”

Gallant also said the decision to play Neal on the first line was more about keeping newcomer Tomas Tatar paired with Erik Haula and David Perron.

“They’ve played real well the last couple of games,” Gallant said. “To be fair to Tatar I’m giving him a couple extra games with those guys. He’s been moved all over the place from left wing to right wing, with different guys so it will be a little confidence for him.”

Tatar has played on three different lines in only eight games with the Golden Knights, contributing only one goal and one assist. He has looked his best with Perron and Haula so Gallant hopes the continuity will bring out the 20-goal scorer that Tatar was in Detroit.

Vegas will need it tonight, having lost the first two matchups with Minnesota 4-2 on Nov. 30 and 5-2 on Feb. 2.

“I thought we played them okay both games in Minnesota but didn’t find a way to win,” Gallant said. “It’s the last time we play them this season unless we see them in the playoffs, if we get there. We’ll see what happens, but it’s an important game. We want the two points.”

Prediction: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2

Season record for predictions: 34-22

Puck drops: 7:30 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-155, Total 5.5 minus-120 to the over

Golden Knights (45-20-5) (24-8-2 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (36)

Assist leader: David Perron (47)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (25-10-3, 2.24 goals against average)

Minnesota Wild (35-26-8) (17-12-5 away)

Coach: Bruce Boudreau

Goal leader: Eric Staal (37)

Assist leader: Ryan Suter (41)

Expected goalie: Alex Stalock (9-10-2, 2.83 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Carpenter, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Ryan Reaves, Tomas Tatar and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brad Hunt, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller, Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban