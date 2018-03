Motorist critically injured in single-car crash

A motorist suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-car crash early today in the west valley, according to Metro Police.

The crash was reported about 1:40 a.m. at West Sahara Avenue and South Miller Lane, near Buffalo Drive, police said.

The unidentified male driver was heading east in a 2001 Honda Civic when the car hit the median and crashed into a light pole, police said.

Further details were not provided.