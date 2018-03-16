Police question driver after man dragged under truck

Police are questioning the driver of a truck that fatally struck and dragged a pedestrian from a gas station parking lot to a freeway on-ramp in North Las Vegas.

Officer Aaron Patty said today the 36-year-old driver was located elsewhere on his delivery route and was cooperating with investigators.

Patty says the driver may not face criminal charges if the death is determined to be an accident.

Patty says the body of the unidentified man was dragged beneath the truck for about a half-mile (0.8 kilometer) before a passing motorist reported seeing it about 2 a.m. near busy Lake Mead Boulevard and Interstate 15.

Patty says it's not clear if the driver knew the man who died had become entangled in the rear wheels of the truck.