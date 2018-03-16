Renovation of Grant Sawyer State Office Building to finish this summer

CARSON CITY — Rehab work is nearing completion on the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Board of Examiners was briefed this week on the progress.

The rehabilitation includes a new roof, new plumbing, repairing fire alarms, a new key card access system and repairing and replacing doors.

Mary Woods, public information officer for the state Department of Administration, said today that work on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems is 70 percent complete and is expected to be finished in early May.

The five-story building, which houses many state agencies, was completed in 1994.