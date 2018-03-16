Who was the real shame?

After reading the title of a Feb. 24 letter to the editor (“Our president is our shame”), I was sure the writer was talking about President Barack Obama.

Obama was the one who told then-Russian President Dmitri Medvedev that he would have “more flexibility” to negotiate after he was re-elected. He was also involved in scandals like Fast and Furious, the Bowe Bergdahl swap, the Obamacare rollout disaster, Uranium One and the Benghazi attack.

Instead, the writer was blasting President Donald Trump for leaving the Trans-Pacific Partnership and pulling out of the Paris Agreement, which put us in an inferior position to other countries.

I guess trying to make a better deal for the U.S. is somehow wrong. Democrats complain that Trump is not protecting our citizens, especially when it comes to guns. However, they oppose building a wall along our southern border.