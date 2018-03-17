Metro: Las Vegas man kills woman, tries harming himself

Officers conducting a welfare check at a central valley house Friday night found a deceased woman wrapped in a blanket and the suspect in her killing in a bedroom, according to Metro Police.

John Vannucci, 62, had taken pills “in an attempt to end his life,” police said. He was hospitalized and subsequently booked on a murder count.

Police conducted the check about 8:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Cameron, near Decatur and Oakey boulevards, because concerned friends could not contact the home’s residents for a couple of days, Metro said.

When officers arrived, they found a garage door open, and after knocking for some time, they entered into the house and found the woman’s body in the dining room, police said.

Vannucci, who police said took various pills, was rushed to University Medical Center where he remained today. He was booked in absentia at the Clark County Detention Center.

Further details were not released Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521, or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.