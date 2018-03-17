Take Five: Restaurant patios that are ideal for a springtime visit

With any luck, these next few weeks will bring some ideal days to the Las Vegas area — not too hot, not too windy.

There are several ways to enjoy Las Vegas’ all-too-brief springtime, from hiking our trails to visiting our parks and attractions — but nearly all of them should include a meal at a restaurant with inviting patio seating. Here are five:

Marche Bacchus

The French cuisine served at this west side hideaway is legit — filet mignon with a foie gras red wine reduction, lobster salad croissant, truffled goat cheese Napoleons and more. But as good as the food is, the patio — a picturesque lakeside terrace that can truly be called an out-of-Vegas experience — nearly surpasses it. You’ll want to take a cab or ride share out here, get a bottle from the adjoining wine shop, and make a mini-staycation of it. 2620 Regatta Drive #106, 702-804-8008.

Lazy Dog

This Town Square/Downtown Summerlin favorite serves up rib-sticking American chow — bison burgers, sundried tomato pesto pasta, cobb salad — and a weekend brunch that includes such can’t-miss plates as Bananas Foster French toast. But the real attraction here is Lazy Dog’s patio, where your canine friends are allowed, even encouraged, to dine with you. Their menu is a bit more limited — hamburger patties, chicken breasts and brown rice — but they’ll love it anyway. Downtown Summerlin: 1725 Festival Plaza Dr., 702-727-4784; Town Square, 6509 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-941-1920.

Mon Ami Gabi

Enjoy croque monsieur, salad maison and salmon with fingerling potatoes in the shadow of Vegas’ scaled-down Eiffel Tower at this Paris Las Vegas favorite. Truthfully, this place is better with out-of-town visitors — it’s the most civilized place for watching the Bellagio’s fountains, hands down — but sometimes it’s fun to go here and just pretend you’re visiting this city for the first time. 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-944-4224.

Kitchen Table

Dining on Kitchen Table’s gardenlike patio is too often a matter of necessity: The wait for brunch at this beloved Henderson restaurant can be a long one. But it’s absolutely worth it for the time spent at a shaded table, chatting with family and neighbors … and for the pork belly benedicts, buttermilk pancakes and chile Colorado, all of which are positively exceptional. 1716 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy #100, Henderson, 702-478-4782.

Carson Kitchen

The idea of a vibrant Downtown Las Vegas is perfectly embodied in this indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar, built into a former hotel. The fare is sophisticated comfort food — try the bacon jam or black rice and oxtail risotto, we beg you — and you have a choice of outdoor settings in which to enjoy it: an elegant rooftop patio with a bar, or an enclosed courtyard with a fire pit. 124 S 6th St #100, 702-473-9523.