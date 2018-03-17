Vegas PBS raises funds and plants its feet

In a recently proposed budget, the Trump administration suggested it might cut funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the 50-year-old American nonprofit that provides much of the operating capital needed by PBS’s 350-plus member stations, like our own Vegas PBS. “Defunding Big Bird” is practically a Washington meme; many other politicians have tried to shut down CPB, from Ronald Reagan to George W. Bush. But it continues on—and according to Margaret Ann Schneweis, membership manager for Vegas PBS, it will continue on in Las Vegas even if the unthinkable happens—thanks, naturally, to members like you.

“Our March fundraising campaign is a month long, and our goal is less than a quarter-million dollars. We’re on track to make that goal,” Schneweis said. “We’ve got our 50th year coming up, and we’ve always enjoyed strong community support.”

And, Schneweis added, it’s perhaps too soon to write off that federal money.

“Our general manager, Tom Axtell, was just in Washington, D.C., last week, and while he was there, he got strong support from all the Nevada delegation. We’re disappointed with the president’s recommendation, but we do have the strong bipartisan support of Congress.”

Just in case: That March fundraising drive is still in full swing, and you can contribute at vegaspbs.org.

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.