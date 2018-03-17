Woman killed in east valley, boyfriend in police custody

A woman is dead and her boyfriend was taken into custody this afternoon in the east valley, according to Metro Police.

A person called 911 about noon saying that the suspect told him “he had an incident with his girlfriend,” Lt. Patricia Cervantes said.

Officers arrived about noon to the 3000 block of Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive, to find the woman had died, and they detained the boyfriend, Cervantes said.

Further details, including how the woman died, were not immediately available this afternoon as the investigation was ongoing.

This was the second homicide involving a female victim in Metro’s jurisdiction in less than 24 hours.