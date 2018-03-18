2 people dead, 3 hurt after stolen SUV crashes in Henderson

Nevada Highway Patrol says two people are dead and three others are injured after a crash in Henderson involving a stolen SUV.

They say the stolen vehicle failed to stop at red lights about 3:30 a.m. Sunday and sideswiped another SUV near Pecos Road and the 215 Beltway intersection and overturned.

The driver of the sideswiped vehicle died at the scene while a passenger in the stolen SUV was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities say the driver of the stolen vehicle suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries while two other passengers were taken to a hospital.

Highway Patrol officials say the crash remains under investigation.

The identities of the two people who died will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.