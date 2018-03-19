Arizona crash won’t slow Las Vegas driverless shuttle program

After a pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday by an Uber self-driving car in Arizona, the city of Las Vegas said it has no plans to take its driverless shuttle off the road.

The Uber vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when it hit the woman, who was walking outside of a crosswalk, Tempe, Ariz., police said today. The woman died of her injuries at a hospital.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months. The tests were suspended after the crash.

The self-driving shuttle pilot project in downtown Las Vegas, which began in November, is a joint venture by AAA, the Keolis transportation company and the city.

“Our focus is always on providing safe, reliable and efficient transportation services to the residents and visitors of our city,” said Jace Radke, a spokesman for Las Vegas. “We are aware of the tragic accident in Arizona and will review the findings from that investigation when complete.”

The day the Las Vegas shuttle launched, it was involved in a minor crash when a delivery truck reversed into it, official said. The shuttle was not at fault, Metro Police said.

There have been no other accidents with the shuttle, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.