Average gas prices in Las Vegas area increasing

Gasoline prices in the Las Vegas area have gone up in the past week.

GasBuddy.com reports the average retail price of a gallon of gas in the area has increased almost 6 cents in the past week, to an average of $2.82. That's according to a survey of 649 gas outlets.

Gas prices in Las Vegas Sunday were 21 cents a gallon higher than a year ago and about 7 cents more than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com senior petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan says seasonal factors continue to affect gas prices. He says gas prices nationwide this spring will be between 10 percent and 25 percent higher than a year ago.

The national average has increased about 3 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.54.