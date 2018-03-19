Golden Knights will give jerseys to fans after final home game

The Golden Knights will give fans the jerseys off their backs after the final home game of the season on March 31 as a part of fan appreciation week.

It’s a tradition observed by many other NHL teams, too.

The final week of the regular season, March 26 to 31, has been designated fan appreciation week, the team announced today. There will be giveaways for all fans at each of the four games that week.

Fans will get a Golden Knights flag March 26, a shield window cling on March 28, a car flag on March 30 and a photo from the home opener on March 31.

The Golden Knights will also present team awards after the final home game. They will give out a First Star Award as determined by voting at home games, a Vegas Strong Service Award for the player most involved in serving and giving back to the community and a Seventh Player Award for the team member who most exceeded expectations on the ice.

Fans can vote for Marc-Andre Fleury, William Karlsson, Deryk Engelland or Reilly Smith for the Seventh Player Award online at vegasgoldenknights.com/awards.

As a finale, the team will take the ice and give their game-worn jerseys to select fans.