Illinois’ laws have not worked

I found it funny that the March 6 edition of the Sun published letters on gun control from people in California (“Many questions about gun safety”) and Illinois (“No need for us to have this gun”). Both states are known for strict gun control laws, yet have major issues with murder. Per FBI crime stats, California led the parade with 1,930 murders in 2016, while Illinois had 1,054 murders the same year. Compare this to Arizona, which has little legal requirements for gun purchases yet had only 380 murders (Nevada had 224 for same time period). I don’t think we need any advice from two of the nation’s leaders in murder.

The person committing the crime has already decided to break multiple laws, so why do these folks think one more law would make a difference? Because we have to do something? OK, let’s ban purple shirts on Tuesdays. It would have the same effect and wouldn’t trample anyone’s constitutional rights.