3 convicted on charges tied to Las Vegas lingerie thefts

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah court records show three people have pleaded guilty to charges related to the theft of more than $500,000 in underwear and other merchandise from Victoria's Secret stores in Las Vegas.

Records show 41-year-old William Orlando Pinzon Galindo and 22-year-old Francisco Ugarte Garcia pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, while 24-year-old Omaira Reina-Martinez pleaded guilty to that charge and having a fake ID.

The Deseret News in Salt Lake City reported Monday that the three were pulled over for speeding on a Utah highway in January. Investigators found a large amount of lingerie and other items in the car with price tags and theft prevention devices attached.

Galindo and Reina-Martinez were placed on probation. Garcia will be sentenced in April.

The trio's lawyers, Douglas Neeley and Johanna Williams, did not immediately return messages Tuesday seeking comment.