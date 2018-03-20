ACLU: Student suspended after complaint from lawmaker’s office

RENO — The American Civil Liberties Union says a high school in Reno unconstitutionally retaliated against a student after a Republican congressman's office complained about a phone call the teenager made during last week's nationwide protest against gun violence.

The ACLU's chapter in Nevada on Monday sent letters to the Washoe County School District and U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei following the two-day suspension of Noah Christiansen. It wants McQueen High School to overturn the high school junior's suspension.

Christiansen called Amodei's office when he walked out of class Wednesday, the same day students demonstrated across the country to demand action on gun violence and school safety. The phone call included an expletive.

Christiansen said he could have used better language during the call, but argues it's his right to use the words he wants. The high school junior was later suspended for using "disrespectful behavior/language."

In its letter to Amodei, the ACLU said it is disturbed by his office's move "to restrict the First Amendment rights" of a constituent. "You should know that people have the right to criticize government officials, even if they use colorful language," the ACLU said.

Amodei's office did not immediately comment. It was not immediately clear whether he was personally involved in the decision to report the student and whether his office routinely reports phone calls that include profanities.

The classroom walkouts nationally emerged after the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month.

The school district in a statement says no students were suspended for participating in the school walkout, but added federal law bans it from commenting on disciplinary actions against an individual student.

"The district expects students to act appropriately and with decorum," district spokeswoman Victoria Campbell said in a statement.