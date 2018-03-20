Children’s safety is worth the fight

In his Feb. 28 letter to the editor “Laws can’t stop gun violence,” the writer claims that “even if there were no NRA, it wouldn’t make any difference.” Does he really not think millions of dollars from the National Rifle Association — funding congressional coffers with the sole purpose of influencing lawmakers not to pass legislation that would limit the sale of guns — makes no difference?

He also says, “As for preventing mentally disturbed people from getting guns, you tell me how that’s possible.” I say you don’t throw up your hands in defeat. You do everything legally possible to limit their access.