Coach arrested on suspicion inappropriate contact with two students

A former cheer coach at Spring Valley High School was jailed Monday on allegations of inappropriate contact with two students, according to Clark County School District officials.

Joshua Balelo, 29, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on two counts each of lewdness with a child over 14 years and child abuse, jail logs show.

He was fired from his part-time position in September when an investigation into the alleged crimes began, officials said. Balelo was hired in August 2013, but was not a classroom teacher.

Police allege the inappropriate contact involved two female students, officials said. Further details on the allegations or his arrest were not immediately available.

This was the sixth arrest of a Clark County School District employee on allegations of inappropriate contact with a student this school year, School Police Capt. Ken Young said.

Balelo is scheduled to appear in court on April 2, logs show.