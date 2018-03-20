In Las Vegas, your old air conditioning unit could win you a brand-new one

Another hot Las Vegas summer is approaching. With the higher temperatures come a wave of complaints from locals about their old, ineffective air conditioning unit.

But is yours is the worst in the valley?

Bulldog Air Conditioning is offering a brand-new unit — including installation — in its “Old and Ugly A/C” contest.

Entries, which can be made online, must include the age and make of the unit. The oldest will receive 14 SEER AC Pro System, which has a value of $7,500 including installation.

“We want to find the absolute oldest AC unit in town and replace it with a brand-new one,” Derrick Poole, owner of Bulldog Air Conditioning and Heating, said in a statement. “The winner will be cool and comfortable this summer with their new air conditioner.”

The winner will be determined in May and the unit will be installed just in time for the hottest months of the year.