Live Blog: Golden Knights face Leipsic, Canucks in Las Vegas

The Golden Knights are the heaviest favorites they’ve been this season, as they host Vancouver at T-Mobile Arena.

Oddsmakers have Vegas as minus-300 favorites tonight against the Canucks, who are one of three teams already eliminated from playoff contention.

“(The Canucks) are having a tough time but they work hard, compete hard and they’re an NHL team,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “They want to win every game they play. Teams come in here and want to win so we’ve got to be ready to play.”

Vancouver has lost six straight games, and 11 of its last 13. The Canucks also rank in the bottom five in goals for (27th) and goals against (28th).

Rookie Brock Boeser was lost for the season with a back injury, and since he left the lineup Vancouver has been a mess. Attempting to fill in on the top lines for the Canucks is former Golden Knight Brendan Leipsic.

Leipsic was traded to Vancouver on Feb. 26, the day of the trade deadline, and has two goals and four assists in nine games with the Canucks.

“It’s going to be good to play against him,” Golden Knights’ defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “He was a good guy to have around our team and I’m just happy he’s getting a little bit more of an opportunity. It’s tough in this league and it takes a long time to get that kind of recognition in this league.”

The Golden Knights are only a few wins away from clinching a playoff spot, so they’ll be looking to inch closer with a win against a severely-overmatched Vancouver squad tonight.

Prediction: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 1

Season record for predictions: 35-23

Puck drops: 7:00 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-300, Total 6 minus-125 to the under

Golden Knights (46-21-5) (25-9-2 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (39)

Assist leader: David Perron (50)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (26-11-3, 2.20 goals against average)

Vancouver Canucks (25-38-9) (13-20-3 away)

Coach: Travis Green

Goal leader: Brock Boeser (29)

Assist leader: Henrik Sedin (41)

Expected goalie: Jacob Markstrom (18-25-6, 2.77 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Carpenter, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Ryan Reaves, Tomas Tatar and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban