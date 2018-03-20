Metro seeks clues after man found shot at house

Detectives are seeking leads in the death of a man found shot Monday morning in his Desert Shores house, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded about 9 a.m. to the 8200 block of Ocean Gate Way, near Rampart and Lake Mead Boulevards, police said.

A caretaker for a family member went to check on the man because he hadn’t been heard from in several days and found his body, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.