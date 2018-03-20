Police: Cable tech knocks on wrong door, stumbles upon slaying

A cable company technician who knocked on the wrong door Saturday at an east valley apartment complex stumbled upon the scene of a slaying, Metro Police said.

When Malcolm Aubry, 22, came to the door, he had scratches on his arms and face and blood on his clothing, according to a Metro arrest report.

“Can you call the cops? I had an incident with (my) girlfriend,” Aubry told the technician, police said.

Officers arrived about noon Saturday and found Debra Shirron’s body on a bed at the apartment in the 3000 block of Nellis Boulevard, police said.

Aubry, who told police he and the victim had moved in together a few weeks ago, said he had punched the woman, according to the report. Shirron apparently suffered trauma to her face, which was swollen and bruised, police said.

Upon further questioning, Aubry asked for an attorney, police said.

He was being held without bail on a count of murder at the Clark County Detention Center, jail logs show. He is scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday.