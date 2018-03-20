Reno police arrest man suspected of setting man on fire

RENO — Police in Reno say they have arrested a man suspected of intentionally setting another man on fire earlier this month.

Police say 38-year-old Reno resident Antonio Garcia was arrested Monday. He faces charges of arson and attempted murder.

Authorities have said the victim was covered in gasoline before the fire started March 5 near a motel.

The man has been transferred from an area hospital to a special burn care facility in another state to continue to receive treatment for his injuries, which police say are not considered to be life threatening.

Records do not list an attorney for Garcia, who also goes by the name of Jose Gomez. He is being held without bail at the Washoe County detention center.